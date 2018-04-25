Thompson Center, Illinois fairgrounds on endangered list - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Thompson Center, Illinois fairgrounds on endangered list

The state fairgrounds in Du Quoin is among this year's most endangered historic buildings in Illinois. (Source: KFVS) The state fairgrounds in Du Quoin is among this year's most endangered historic buildings in Illinois. (Source: KFVS)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Chicago's massive downtown state government building and the state fairgrounds in Du Quoin and Springfield are among this year's most endangered historic buildings in Illinois.

The non-profit group Landmarks Illinois released its 2018 list on Wednesday, highlighting sites it says are threatened by demolition, deterioration or improper development. The group says this year's list focuses on sites that represent Illinois' 200-year history in honor of the Illinois bicentennial.

The group calls downtown Chicago's James R. Thompson Center state office building an example of grandly-scaled, postmodern architecture. The Helmut Jahn-designed structure was built in 1985. The state is considering selling the building.

Landmarks Illinois also says numerous structures at the state fairgrounds in Du Quoin and Springfield are suffering due to lack of maintenance because of state financial problems.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

