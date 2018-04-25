2 wanted after taking jewelry from Marion, IL store

One suspect in a gray hat is described as having gold plated teeth (Source: Marion PD)

Marion police are looking to identify two suspects in connection to a jewelry store theft. It happened Sunday, April 22 around 4 p.m.

According to Detective Sgt. T.J. Warren, two black males took diamond earrings and wedding rings and ran out of the store towards Burger King.

One suspect in a gray hat is described as having gold plated teeth.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Marion Police at 618-993-2124.

