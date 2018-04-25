Dump truck strikes utility line closing Paducah roads

A dump truck pulled down some power lines and a utility pole at the intersection of KY 1954/John Puryear Drive and Hovekamp Road on Wednesday, April 25.

At 10:36 a.m., McCracken County Deputies were dispatched to the intersection.

They found a Central Paving dumb truck had been traveling south on John L. Puryear Drive and that the bed of the truck had struck an overhead utility line which caused the pole to break.

There were numerous wires on the ground and one was still attached to the dump truck bed.

The operator of the dump truck, 51-year-old, David Cummins, of Paducah, was still in the truck when deputies arrived.

He remained in the truck until Paducah Power arrived on the scene was determined it was safe for him to exit.

According to Cummins, he was traveling south on John L. Puryear Drive and he felt there was something wrong with his truck. He stated that he looked in his mirror and noticed the dump bed was up. This is when the bed of the truck caught the utility line.

Traffic had to be rerouted for approximately 3 hours for Paducah Power to make repairs

