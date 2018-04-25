Three Rivers and carGO team up to provide transportation and food

Getting around and staying full is about to get a lot easier at Three Rivers College.

According to a spokesperson with Southeast Missouri’s associate-degree granting institution, the school and carGO Technologies, Southeast Missouri’s transportation network company, are teaming up to provide students in the region access to on-demand transportation and food service.

This will allow students, faculty, and staff to use their Meal Plan and Rewards Cards as a form of payment in carGO’s Carryout and Rideshare apps.

“Three Rivers is a student-focused college and we continually strive to innovatively meet the needs of our students”, said Robert Jansen, Director of Retail Operations. “carGO’s services provide our students more options to obtain quality food and reliable transportation, which are critical to their success. And, we love supporting our local businesses”, he added.

The two organizations will also support a new meal plan assistance program to further benefit those students in need of food and transportation according to the college.

