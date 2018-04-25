April child abuse prevention month event in metropolis, IL

April is Child Abuse Prevention Month and to bring awareness to the subject, professionals are asking for everyone to be a role player in preventing the mistreatment of children.

"Children are our future and all children deserve great childhoods,” said Denise McCaffrey, executive director of Prevent Child Abuse Illinois. “We need to recognize that each one of us has a role to play in preventing child abuse. It’s about our future. It’s about protecting children!”

An event happening Friday, April 25, will take place at 12 p.m. to bring a discussion on Child Abuse Prevention to the table. Prevent Child Abuse Illinois, Massac County Mental Health Department, Southern 7 Health Department, and Family Counseling Center Inc. will be hosting the event.

You can join them Friday, at the Superman Statue, 1 Superman Square Metropolis, Ill.

Notable, guest speakers that will touch on the matter include Brittany Hale, Prevention Specialist, Prevent Child Abuse Illinois; Tina Martin, Executive Director, Massac County Mental Health; Patrick Windhorst, Massac County State’s Attorney; Joe Elliot, Programs Coordinator, Family Counseling Center Inc.; and Paige Shearer, Adult Counselor, Massac County Mental Health.

You can click here to learn more about child abuse prevention.

