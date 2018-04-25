IN man found with counterfeit money sentenced to 4 years in IDOC

The Union County State's Attorney Tyler R. Edmonds announced on April 25 that Bryce Robert Blair of Newburgh, Indiana has been sentenced to four years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Blair was sentenced on one count of forgery, a class three felony. He will also serve one year period of Mandatory Supervised Release.

Blair was arrested by Anna Police in March 2018 at an Anna motel after he was found to be in possession of multiple pieces of counterfeit money.

