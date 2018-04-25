First Alert: Rain is back overnight

Grant Dade says clouds are beginning to increase ahead of our next rain maker (Source: KFVS)

Chief Meteorologist Grant Dade says clouds are beginning to increase ahead of our next rain maker.

As the rain moves in the temperatures will begin to drop overnight. Rainfall amounts will range from a little more than a trace northeast to over a half inch south. Lows by morning will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s.



Thursday will start off cloudy with a few showers in our southern counties. Drier air will rapidly move into the area allowing for sunny skies by the afternoon hours.

Highs are expected to reach the middle to the upper 60s however if the clouds break early enough, a few areas could see the lower 70s again.



The weekend still looks very nice and dry with highs near 70. There will be a big warm up next week.

