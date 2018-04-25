Johnson Co. holds 24-hour walk for Child Abuse Awareness Month

Round and round they go. In Johnson County, Illinois people are taking a walk in support of Child Abuse Awareness Month.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Starting at noon on April 25, Johnson County, Illinois first responders, government officials, human service providers, students, educators and community members will continuously walk around the Courthouse Square in Vienna for 24 hours to raise awareness about child abuse.

The WALK-A-THON will end at noon on April 26 as the Johnson County Stands up for Our Kids event starts on the Courthouse Square.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.