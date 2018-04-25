House has heavy damage after fire in Poplar Bluff, MO

Crews received the call just after 4:20 a.m. (Source: Rob Foote, KFVS)

The home was engulfed by the time crews arrived (Source: Rob Foote, KFVS)

A house fire broke out early Wednesday morning on April 25 in Poplar Bluff, Missouri.

According to Battalion Chief David Dudley in Poplar Bluff crews got the call at 4:20 a.m. from people inside the home.

The four adults and two children inside all got out safely.

Dudley said the family told officials they were cooking and a pan caught fire.

He said by the time crews arrived the home was engulfed in flames.

The children were taken to the hospital by the family to get checked for smoke inhalation just as a precaution.

The home sustained heavy damages but no one was injured.

