What you need to know April 25

Good morning, it is Wednesday, April 25

First Alert Forecast

We’ll have a little patchy fog this morning. Laura Wibbenmeyer says that will go away when the sun comes up and burns off the fog.

However, clouds will start to build through the day and even turn to scattered showers by this afternoon. Highs will reach 70 in some places, but most of the Heartland will top out in the 60s.

Good news for the weekend; rain chances look lower on Friday. The warming trend starts on Saturday.

Both weekend days look dry for the first time this spring. The warming trend will continue into next week.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Making headlines

Trending web stories

A woman with MS says Delta Airlines staff tied her to a wheelchair with a blanket.

A troop of Girl Scouts out of New York sold 6,000 boxes of cookies. The girls all live in homeless shelters in the city.

Thirteen semi-trucks helped police stop a suicidal man from jumping from an overpass in Detroit.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.