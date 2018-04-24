Cardinals fall the Mets 6-5 in extra innings

The Cardinals face the Mets in St. Louis. (Source: KFVS)

The St. Louis Cardinals host the New York Mets in a matchup of two first-place teams.

The Cardinals start off strong with a two-run homer from Tommy Pham.

Luke Weaver pitched well through four innings and even nabbed an RBI, however, Weaver gave up a three-run blast in the 5th to Yoenis Céspedes.

After tying the game in the 8th, Mets' Jay Bruce hit a home run off of Matt Bowman to seal the win for New York.

