Women's Center in Carbondale has open house

The Women's Center in Carbondale Illinois had an open house April 24 to re-introduce the Eurma C. Hayes Community Center to the public.

Carla Childs who spearheaded the open house says that they've given the center a facelift, by repainting offices and adding a waiting area.

She added that they offer the same services as the main office at the Eurma C. Hayes Community Center. Childs said she hopes that by having this in the center of Carbondale more people will be able to use this resource.

"I would like to see that silence broken when it comes to sexual assault, its a trauma, its embarrassing, and its hard, and sometimes when you are sexually assaulted you don't think there is any hope, but we are a center of healing and hope," said Childs.

