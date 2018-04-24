Shooting investigation underway in Sikeston, MO

Officers are looking for a male suspect. (Source:Nichole Cartmell, KFVS)

According to Sikeston DPS Assistant Chief Jim McMillen, one person was shot and taken to an area hospital on Tuesday evening, April 24 with serious injuries.

Lt. Austin Henley said that a 39-year-old man was found on Mary Street with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a Cape Girardeau hospital in stable condition.

Officers are looking for a male suspect.

A number of officers are investigating and are asking anyone with information to contact DPS through Crime Stoppers at 573-471-1500. All tips can remain anonymous.

