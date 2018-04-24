SIU baseball defeats SEMO 2-0

The baseball Salukis of SIU defeated SEMO in Carbondale 2-0 on Tuesday, April 24. (Source: Raycom Media)

SIU pitcher Dylan Givens got the win and Cody Creed took the loss for SEMO.

SIU is now 21-20 and next plays Evansville in Indiana on Friday, April 27 at 6 p.m.

SEMO is 20-21 and plays the first of three games against Tenn. Tech in Cookeville on Friday at 6 p.m.

