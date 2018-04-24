Family remembers man shot, killed in Reynolds County - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Family remembers man shot, killed in Reynolds County

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
Written by Nathan Ellgren, Reporter
David Hill holds up photos of his younger brother of Cameron "Dale" Hill who was shot and killed in Reynolds County Monday. David Hill holds up photos of his younger brother of Cameron "Dale" Hill who was shot and killed in Reynolds County Monday.
Nicholas Barton has been charged with second-degree murder (Source: Reynolds County Sheriff's Office) Nicholas Barton has been charged with second-degree murder (Source: Reynolds County Sheriff's Office)
BUNKER, MO (KFVS) -

Family members are remembering a father of three who was shot and killed on Monday night by the old West Fork Mine nearby Bunker, Missouri.

A teenager is facing a murder charge as a death investigation led by the Reynolds County Sheriff's office and a drug and crime unit with the Missouri Highway Patrol continues.

According to documents, Nicholas A. Barton, 19, of Bunker, MO has been charged with second-degree murder, a class A felony and delivery of a controlled substance, a class C felony.

County Sheriff Tom Stout says his office received a call on Monday, April 23 to check on the well being of a person. A man was found deceased lying face down on the ground near a vehicle off of Reynolds County Road 844.

“We figured out a little bit later that it was (Cameron) Dale Hill of Bunker, MO” Stout said. “Mr. Hill worked for the county for road and bridge as a grader operator, and to the whole family I am sorry what happened. I hate it and I’m just glad we’ll be able to come to a point to get this resolved.”

Brooklyn Roberts is the niece of Dale Hill and says he was very family oriented and was proud of his three sons.

“Each of the boys will tell you their dad was their best friend,” Roberts said. “And his wife she is just.. you know when you lose your other half, you're just lost and you don’t know what to do and I can’t imagine that.”

Hill’s two brothers Danny and David brought his favorite flannel shirt and pair of blue jeans to the funeral home and said he enjoyed hunting, fishing and he was very active with his extended family.

“We will grieve him forever,” Roberts said. “It is just hard for us and especially for me and my children. He was such a great man in my life and someone I could always count on and knowing that my children will not have that same relationship with them is one of the hardest things.”

Around 12 noon on Thursday, Sheriff Stout says they revisited the crime scene and found a 12 gauge shotgun and shotgun shells this morning where the shooting took place off County Road 844.

“Myself, a chief deputy, and the Missouri Highway Patrol we went out and combed the area,” said the sheriff. “We found it covered up in some leaves just like we was told and highway patrol took it into evidence for us end it they will be processed.”

Sheriff Stout added that suspect Nicholas Barton is being held with a $1 million bond at the Reynolds County Jail.

Roberts believes that finalizing the court process could help bring the family some closure.

“Anytime something like this happens it’s devastating and you’re in shock, but as you said it’s developed quickly and that does provide level of comfort,” she said.

A visitation will be held for Dale Hill at the McSpaden Funeral Home in Bunker at 10 a.m. on Friday. The funeral service begins at 2 p.m.

The preliminary investigation showed that he died from an apparent gunshot wound according to officers.

Documents from the Prosecuting Attorney's office indicate that an investigation revealed that Barton arranged to sell a quantity of prescription Oxycodone to another man. Barton attempted to meet the individual but made contact with Hill instead.

During that contact, officials say there was a confrontation and Barton fired several shots causing Hill's death.

An autopsy took place in Farmington on Tuesday, April 24. The results are pending. 

The investigation is continuing by the sheriff's office and the Missouri Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control.

