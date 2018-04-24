Former Cape Girardeau councilman Melvin Gateley remembered

A former visionary is being remembered (Source: City Cape Girardeau)

A Cape Girardeau former city councilman and visionary, Melvin Gateley, is being remembered for his contributions to the city.

Gateley passed away this week.

Gateley served as Ward 5 City Council Representative from 1992 to 2000.

Gateley served as chairperson of the City’s Bicentennial Commission in the early 1990s.

“Melvin Gateley served the City of Cape Girardeau through education, Vision 2000, City Council, and the list continues on,” said Former Mayor Harry Rediger. “His memory will constantly be with the city in the future via dedicated playground at Dennis Scivally Park and the Melvin Gateley Vision 2000 Garden adjacent to the Red House Interpretive Center.”

