Retired Carbondale, IL K-9 dies

A retired K-9 with the Carbondale Police Department has died.

According to a statement on Facebook, police said "Viper" worked with Officer Mike Vaughn for more than 10 years.

He passed away in his sleep on April 23 according to the department.

Viper’s 12 year career was spent helping the public. The department said he was instrumental in the seizure of an estimated 1 million dollars in US currency and properties. Viper seized numerous illegal firearms and narcotics. Viper was deployed to track on numerous occasions resulting in a high number of felony and misdemeanor apprehensions and arrests.

