Retired Vice Admiral helps southern IL Honor Flight, shares her career story

A retired three-star admiral who lives in southern Illinois is a driving force in the Veterans Honor Flight of Southern Illinois.

Nancy Brown had a 35-year career in the Navy and now helps other veterans through the flight.

"There's no career that would have given me the challenge that the Navy did and I wouldn't trade a day of my life in uniform for anything else on this planet," said Brown.

She spent time in Iraq, San Diego, Cutler, Maine and many other places.

She has memories as she climbed the ranks even though she started from a very improbable place.

"The recruiter didn't think the navy would take me so of course, that presented some sort of a challenge," said Brown. "He recruited a good person that day I think."

Brown said that wasn't the last time she was challenged, every step she was often the first woman at her position. With every rank came another goal, after four years in the white house and then more in the Pentagon, she was given her second star and then her third.

Now she helps serve as the vice chairman of the Veterans Honor flight of Southern Illinois.

