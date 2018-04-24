Story behind the Honor Flight's Guardian Program

It takes months to get the Veterans Honor Flight of Southern Illinois off the ground and guardian Ed Smith knows all about it. (Source: Hank Cavagnaro/KFVS)

It takes months of planning to get the Veterans Honor Flight of Southern Illinois off the ground.

It takes a whole board working together, and that includes the guardian coordinator Ed Smith.

"It's quite the trip packing everything that we do in one day into 12 hours," said Smith. "This is a day to make the veterans feel the best they can be."

Smith is responsible for making sure that every veteran has a guardian, and that all of them are correctly trained. He described the veterans as a treasure and thinks getting to talk to them is one of the best parts.

But Ed has past experiences that help him out, as a veteran himself, he can connect with those on the flight.

"It's so much easier to relate to the veterans and what they did knowing how the military works, you're a common soldier," said Smith.

While being a veteran yourself isn't required to be a veteran it does help Ed.

