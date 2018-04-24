Lane restriction on US 45 Brookport Bridge scheduled for April 25

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans a moving work zone lane restriction on the US 45 Ohio River “Brookport” Bridge at Paducah, Kentucky on Wednesday, April 25.

This lane restriction will allow an annual walk-through inspection of the bridge structure. It is expected to be in place from 8-11 a.m.

Drivers should be alert for one lane traffic with alternating flow controlled by flaggers along a short section of the bridge deck.

Appropriate caution is required where equipment, flaggers, and maintenance personnel are along the road working close to traffic.

All Kentucky bridges get a detailed inspection every two years with long-span lane and river bridges getting an extra walk-through inspection annually.

The bridge connects Paducah, Ky. and Brookport, Ill.

