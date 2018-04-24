McCaskill asking for more details following VA audit

U.S. Senator Claire McCaskill is asking for additional details on what the Veterans Affairs is doing to improve Cape Girardeau-area veterans’ healthcare experience. (Source: KFVS)

U.S. Senator Claire McCaskill is asking for additional details on what the Veterans Affairs is doing to improve Cape Girardeau-area veterans’ healthcare experience. According to McCaskill's office, it involves care at the John J. Pershing VA Medical Center.

The senators office cited that an Inspector General's audit showed that patients at the John J. Pershing VA Medical Center had an average wait time of 13 days and veterans who received care through the Choice program had an average wait time of 36 days.

That is almost a week longer than the required 30 days indicated in the VA’s contract with TriWest to administer the program.

“When the VA contracts with an outside company, it needs to be vigilant to ensure that Cape Girardeau-area veterans are receiving the highest standard of care and that the contractor is doing right by our veterans,” McCaskill said. “The men and women who served our nation in uniform deserve nothing but the best, and I look forward to hearing from the VA about what it will do to act on the recommendations issued in this audit in order to better serve Cape Girardeau-area veterans.”

The audit also found that throughout the Missouri/Kansas/Illinois region, TriWest provided medical documentation for a little less than half of its patients, according to McCaskill's office.

