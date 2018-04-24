Perry Co., IL Sheriff: Layoffs were short-lived

Perry County, Illinois Sheriff Steve Bareis said layoffs that took place late last year were short-lived. (Source: Raycom Media)

Bareis said the longest anyone was laid off was two weeks due to the circumstances of employees finding other jobs and the death of Sgt. Joshua Harsy.

"He was a great man," Bareis said, "there's definitely a void here in our department that could never be replaced."

Two who were laid off went back to work after two correctional employees went back to work at another facility. Another person went back to work after Ryan He was appointed to the secretary of state's office.

Bareis said there was a lot of shuffling of employees and job responsibilities temporarily changed.

A maintenance worker was also called back to work after an employee was reassigned to animal control.

Bareis said part of the reason they could afford to bring people back was due to bringing in federal inmates from US Marshals in Missouri to fill the extra beds in the Perry County Jail.

"We were able bring inmates into our facility," He said, "they pay us so much a head and that's money made for the county."

He said the money made for the county from the 40 federal inmates they took in is almost enough to pay a year's salary by itself.

Residents are happy to see the sheriff's department fully staffed. Linda Batson, a home day care owner, says she feels much better about the increased number of law enforcement.

"I want my children to be safe," she said, "even though there inside a fenced in area, I still want to feel like they are safe, and I feel safer when I see a cop car every once in a while."

