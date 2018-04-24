1,000 origami cranes being made for Marshall Co. at Murray State

Murray State faculty, staff, and students are completing 1,000 origami cranes to offer support to those affected by the Marshall County High School shooting that happened earlier this year.

The initiative was led by Murray State University’s Japanese outreach coordinator, Airi Yamamoto. The goal is for 1,000 cranes to be completed and strung together before being given to Marshall County High School.

Right now, 700 cranes created by 300 people have been folded at various sessions and events both on and off-campus.

‘Senba-zuru’ is a string of 1,000 paper cranes; the crane is symbolic in Japanese culture for happiness, a long life and peace.

