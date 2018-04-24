Jackson, MO man facing sodomy, child porn charges

John Miller was taken into custody and charged through the Cape Girardeau County Prosecutor’s Office (Source: Jackson Police Department, Facebook)

A Jackson, Missouri man is facing child porn and sodomy charges, according to the Jackson Police Department.

John E. Miller, 56, was taken into custody after his vehicle was spotted by a Park Ranger at Trail of Tears State Park on Monday, April 23.

Miller faces four counts of statutory sodomy and one count of child pornography.

Bond was set at $150,000 with special conditions. He was charged through the Cape Girardeau County Prosecutor's Office.

Police have been looking for Miller since March. Police issued warrants on Miller after getting information regarding the possible assault of a child and issued warrants on his electronic devices.

Miller left his residence and was believed to be living out of his vehicle from place to place.

Police said a statewide law enforcement alert was issued for Miller.

