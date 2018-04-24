Anna, IL man sentenced for failure to register as sex offender

Union County State’s Attorney said an Anna man has been sentenced to prison for failing to register as a sex offender. (Source: Raycom Media)

Union County State’s Attorney said an Anna man has been sentenced to prison for failing to register as a sex offender.

Randy Allen Otten, 35, was sentenced to three years in the Illinois Department of Corrections on one count of failure to report a change of address regarding sex offender registration, a Class 2 Felony.

He will also serve a two year period of mandatory supervised release (formerly known as Parole).

Otten moved into an Anna residence in November 2017 and failed to update his sex offender registration with local law enforcement.

This is Otten’s second violation of the Sex Offender Registration Act. The case was investigated by the Anna Police Department.

