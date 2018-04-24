Cape Catfish merchandise to be available soon

One of the other options was the Cape Steamboats. (Source: Bold Marketing)

Three Names and Logos were revealed for Cape Girardeau Prospect League team. (Source: Hank Cavagnaro KFVS)

If you want some Cape Catfish swag, you might not have to wait too much longer.

It's not available now but someone with the team told us they're in the process of ordering shirts, hats and other merchandise.

When it's all here, the team will make an official statement.

The Prospect League team's owners picked the name and logo for Cape Girardeau's new collegiate wooden bat team on Friday, May 4.

The team will be called the Cape Catfish.

"Our goal from the beginning was to find a name with a significant connection to the area," said Mark Hogan, the team's general manager. "Anyone who's tried to reel in a catfish knows they put up a fight. That's exactly what this team will bring to each game - energy, excitement and aggression."

The new Cape Girardeau Prospect League GM Mark Hogan introduces the team’s new name and the winner is the Cape Catfish! pic.twitter.com/FO1Wwya660 — Todd Richards KFVS (@trichardskfvs) May 4, 2018

The announcement was made at Capaha Field in Capaha Park.

From April 24 through May 1, more than 1,700 residents voted. Catfish won by a thin margin, capturing 37 percent of the results. Bluebirds followed with 32 percent and Steamboats took 31 percent of the vote.

Several species of catfish inhabit the lakes, streams and rivers throughout southeast Missouri. The channel catfish serves as the state fish of Missouri and is a popular catch among fisherman.

"So many people throughout the area have taken an interest in this team, which shows that Cape Girardeau is ready for this dynamic organization," Hogan said. "There were strong opinions for each choice, igniting controversy and illustrating how the team will have a lot of passionate fans come next spring."

The owners of the Prospect League team unveiled the options on Tuesday, April 24.

The team's inaugural season will begin in Spring 2019, following staff hiring in the coming months.

Owners of the team include: Anand “Andy” Patel, Principal of Apple IG and local businessman; James Limbaugh, Executive Vice President of Montgomery Bank; and Mark Hogan, retired Southeast Missouri State University baseball coach. Hogan will serve as General Manager of the team.

"We are excited to invite the community to be a part of our team's facility," said Mark Hogan, general manager. "We've spent the last three months researching names, and we've narrowed it down to three name and logo combinations."

Capaha park will serve as the team's field.

The Cape Girardeau City Council voted to improve Capaha Park baseball field to prepare for the new team. This funding is in addition to the investment made by the team.

The Southeast Missouri State University Redhawks and Cape Girardeau Capahas will also benefit from the improved field.

Planned upgrades include new seating, a new concessions area, fencing and a picnic zone.

The Prospect League is a collegiate summer baseball league in the Midwest with 12 teams in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. Players are selected from National Collegiate Athletic Association players selected by Prospect League coaches seen as having the potential to play professional baseball.

