Humane Society of Southeast MO to hold 'Spay Day' 4/26

The Humane Society of Southeast Missouri will hold a "Spay Day" on Thursday, April 26.

You can head over to the Salvation Army on Good Hope starting at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday. That's when the shelter will be handing out vouchers good for free spays for female cats and dogs.

Director Tracy Poston said they'll be there until they run out.

