3 arrested on drug charges in parking lot in McCracken Co., KY

Three people were arrested by police in McCracken County, Kentucky on Monday evening according to officials.

Following an investigation by detectives with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department’s Drug Division, Diana L. Herring 49 of Calvert City, Ky, Michael L. Oldham 32 of Ledbetter, Ky, and Amy Curtin 35 of Kevil were arrested.

Herring was charged with complicity to trafficking in Methamphetamine. Oldham was charged with trafficking in Methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Curtin was charged with possession of Methamphetamine, possession of a second degree controlled substance-Amphetamine, possession of a 3rd degree controlled substance- Clonazepam and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Deputies said the investigation began after detectives received information alleging that Herring had arranged a drug deal on the parking lot of a Paducah business located at 301 Murray Street.

Detectives found Herring in a vehicle in the parking lot with other individuals. Herring, Oldham and Curtin, were arrested after a search of the vehicle revealed 21.8 grams of Crystal Methamphetamine, Marijuana, Amphetamine pills, Clonazepam pills and assorted items of drug paraphernalia.

Oldham was felony parole at the time of his arrest for possession of Methamphetamine. Curtin was out on bond on Methamphetamine trafficking charge out of McCracken County at the time of her arrest.

All three individuals were lodged in the McCracken County Regional Jail.

