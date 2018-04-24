Man wanted in 3 IL counties

James R. Webb, Jr. is wanted in 3 Illinois counties. (Source: Union Co. Sheriff's Office)

A man is wanted in multiple Illinois counties.

According to the Union County Sheriff's Office, 50-year-old James R. Webb, Jr. is wanted in Union County, Franklin County and DuPage County. They said his last known location was Dongola, Ill.

Webb is described as 5-feet, 11-inches tall and 180 pounds.

The sheriff's office said he is not considered dangerous. He's wanted in Union County for failure to appear on various charges including theft.

If you've seen Webb, please call the Union County Sheriff's Office or your local police.

