Brehm Preparatory School in Carbondale hosts 1st Annual Youth Business Fair

Written by Steve Pobst, Director
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

Brehm Preparatory School in Carbondale will host the 1st Annual Youth Business Fair on Saturday, May 5 from 1 to 3 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public.

Twenty students will create a product or service, develop a brand, build a marketing strategy, and then invite customers at this one-day marketplace.

The students are responsible for the setup, sales, and interacting with customers.

This event is sponsored by Brehm Preparatory School, Acton Academy- the Acton School of Business, SIU Credit Union, and the generous support of donors and volunteers, who all believe that principled entrepreneurs are heroes and role models for the next generation.

“Today’s youth are tomorrow’s business innovators and leaders. The Youth Business Fair gives students the opportunity to spread their entrepreneurial wings and get a head start on promising business careers,” said Jeff Sandefer, founder of the Acton School of Business, one of the sponsors of the fair.

Cash prizes of $50 will be awarded for “Most Business Potential,” “Most Creative Idea,” and “Most Impressive Presentation.”

Brehm Preparatory School is a small, fully accredited, not-for-profit co-educational boarding school for students with learning disabilities or differences.

For more information on the Youth Business Fair, please contact Jamie Niman by email: jamie.niman@brehm.org or look for the Facebook event through the Brehm Preparatory School page.

