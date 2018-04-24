Senate Majority Leader McConnell introduces CAREER Act

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) announced the introduction of his bill, the Comprehensive Addiction Recovery through Effective Employment and Reentry (CAREER) Act on April 24.

The CAREER Act would bring targeted relief to the states most devastated by substance abuse, this includes Kentucky.

“Our nation’s opioid and substance abuse epidemic continues to plague communities and families in my home state of Kentucky and across the nation,” said Senator McConnell. “I’m proud to announce legislation to help address this crisis’s devastating effects on the American worker – and the American workforce. Stable employment is not just a path to financial security for workers and families. Earning a paycheck from a job is also linked to personal happiness and even physical health. We see firsthand in Kentucky the need for the structure and support that come with a job to help keep people who have battled addiction in their past from falling back into the cycle of drug abuse. But unfortunately, in the very communities where employment could do so much good, the opioid crisis itself is making it harder to attain.”

The pilot program would encourage local businesses and treatment groups to form partnerships to help individuals in recovery find and maintain employment according to release from the Senator's office.

It encourages expanding transitional housing options for recovering addicts until they secure permanent arrangements. The program also gives states more flexibility to spend federal career services and training funds to support individuals transitioning from treatment to the workforce according to the release.

