Gas leak affecting traffic in Hannan Plaza area of Paducah, KY

Paducah, Kentucky police are investigating a gas leak impacting an area Hannan Plaza.

The area affected is at Lone Oak Road and Alben Barkley Drive. Drivers are asked to avoid the area for the next several hours.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

The gas leak is impacting traffic. It is from an Atmos Energy line near Fernwood Apartments and there are limited evacuations of buildings in the immediate area.

Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.