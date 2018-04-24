Cape Girardeau gets new K-9 officer, Debo

Debo will be working with Ptlm. Bennett (Source: Cape Girardeau Police Department)

Officer Debo will be out on the streets soon (Source: Cape Girardeau Police Department)

Cape Girardeau, Missouri has a new protector on the police force

His name is Debo and he's the final K-9 purchased as a result of the "Pay for the Pups Campaign" according to officers.

Debo and his handler Ptlm, Bennett are finishing their last weeks of an eight-week training program.

Officers said when they're finished they will hit the streets together.

