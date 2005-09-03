JCPenny Fire Called Suspicious

Cape Girardeau, MO -- Investigators are now calling the Cape Girardeau JCPenny Store blaze suspicious.

Cape Girardeau Fire Marshall Mike Morgan tells Heartland News the fire that started in the store's housewares stock room was no accident and it appears someone set the fire.

The JCPenny's store manager says much of the merchandise is damaged, but he plans to have the store open by Monday.