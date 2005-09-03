JCPenny Fire Called Suspicious - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Cape Girardeau, MO

JCPenny Fire Called Suspicious

JCPenny Fire Called Suspicious

Cape Girardeau, MO -- Investigators are now calling the Cape Girardeau JCPenny Store blaze suspicious.

Cape Girardeau Fire Marshall Mike Morgan tells Heartland News the fire that started in the store's housewares stock room was no accident and it appears someone set the fire.

The JCPenny's store manager says much of the merchandise is damaged, but he plans to have the store open by Monday.

Investigators would like to talk to the woman who first reported the fire or anyone else that might have some information. You're asked to call local police or the fire department.

Powered by Frankly