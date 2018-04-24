Silver Advisory canceled for missing woman in Ripley Co.

Bonnie Kay White has been found (Source: MSHP)

The Ripley County Sheriff's Department has canceled an Endangered Silver Advisory for a woman who was reported missing on April 11.

Bonnie Kay White is diagnosed with dementia and emphysema.

She was seen at her residence but had not been located.

According to the department she was found alive and safe.

