First Alert: Skies to clear, nice evening

Drier air is moving in. Chief Meteorologist Grant Dade says the skies will gradually start to clear, and this evening looks nice.

It will be seasonable cool for this time of the year with evening temperatures falling through the 50s. Lows by morning will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s.



Wednesday will be partly sunny early with clouds increasing late. There is a slim chance of a shower or two across our western counties in the afternoon hours, however, right now it looks as though most of the rain will hold off until after sunset. Highs tomorrow afternoon will reach the middle to the upper 60s.



Slight rain chances stay with us from now until Friday. The weekend is looking awesome, with lots of sunshine and temperatures in the 70s

