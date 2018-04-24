This week in music: 1981 Kiss is on My List

How about we turn back the clock and check out some tunes from yester-year.

If you were cruising around on this week in 1981, these are some of the songs likely being played on the radio.

Billboard Magazine's Hot 100 had Juice Newton at number five with Angel of the Morning. The song was written in the early 1960's and numerous artists recorded the song over the years but it's Juice Newton's version that most people are familiar with. Angel of the Morning was the first country music video to air on MTV. By the way, the song was written by Chip Taylor who is the brother of actor Jon Voight.

A big comeback for one of the artists in the number four spot. Just the Two of Us was written by Bill Withers who hadn't had a major hit since the early 1970's. Grover Washington Jr and Withers recorded it and it went on to win a Grammy for Best R&B Song.

In the number three spot was Being With You by Smokey Robinson. He originally was going to give the song to Kim Carnes, but his producer convinced Robinson to record Being With You for himself. It peaked at number two and is Robinson's biggest chart hit as a solo artist.



Scottish singer Sheena Easton was parked at number two with Morning Train (9 to 5). The song was originally titled 9 to 5, but that was changed to avoid confusion with the 9 to 5 single by Dolly Parton which was also on charts at the time. Morning Train went on to become Easton's first and only number one hit.

And in the top spot for this week in '81 was Daryl Hall and John Oates with Kiss is on My List. It was the duo's second number one hit. The two had last topped the charts with Rich Girl back in 1977. Kiss is on My List was one of the videos which aired on MTV's first day of broadcast. The song turned

Hall and Oates into superstars. They would go on to become one of the top recording acts of the 1980's.

