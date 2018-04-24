What you need to know April 24

Good morning, it is Tuesday, April 24.

We’ll have a dreary morning. We could have patchy fog in some places early, but that will go away as winds pick up.

Laura Wibbenmeyer says when the sun comes up, we’ll be cloudy. There will be rain showers on and off. There might be a clearing in our western counties late in the day. High temps will be in the 60s.

The showers could linger all week and into Friday. High temps will stay in the 60s all week.

The good news is, it looks like we’ll have a beautiful weekend. Highs will be in the 70s with plenty of sunshine. It might be the best weekend of the spring, so far.

