Free Fishing Day at Crab Orchard Lake

Blow the dust off your rod and reel and head to Crab Orchard Lake on June 9.

It's once again time for annual Free Fishing Days Kids Derby.

The event is staffed and sponsored by local merchants, the US Fish and Wildlife Service, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, and local volunteers from Take Pride in America, and Friends of Crab Orchard Refuge.

The day is for kids 12 and under and the only expense to families is the cost of gasoline to get to the Prairie Creek Recreation Area. Participants may bring their own tackle or use the rods and reels provided. Bait is provided. Worms are the most popular bait among kids because they catch almost any kind of fish.

However, they're difficult to get on a hook so adult assistance in fishing techniques and baiting a hook will be available.

The first 100 children to register get a free t-shirt. Awards will be given out for biggest fish, smallest fish, and most fish caught in each age category.

Fishing begins at 8 a.m. and ends at noon where a free lunch will be served.

For more information, call 618-997-3344.

