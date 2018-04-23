Southern IL pharmacist talks rising drug costs - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Southern IL pharmacist talks rising drug costs

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
ILLINOIS (KFVS) -

The Illinois House of Representatives recently passed House Bill 4900 that created the Illinois Generic Drug Pricing Fairness Act.

The bill provides that a manufacturer, or wholesale drug distributor, shall not engage in price gouging in the sale of an essential off-patent or generic drug.

The bill will help protect someone with state insurance or Medicaid on a generic drug prescription from an immediate or rapid increase by the manufacturer.

The bill takes effect January 1, 2019.  

Ben Calcaterra, a Pharmacist at Logan Primary Pharmacy, and Chairman of the Illinois Pharmacists Association said that while this is a step in the right direction this won't answer all of the problems of rising drug costs.

"This bill is not necessarily going to make a difference for them at the pharmacy counter, what it will do for them in the long run, prevent the drugs from being increased at a shorter rate," said Calcaterra. "However, if multiple claims are filed with the attorney general against these manufacturers, those legal fees will eventually be passed down."

