1 airlifted after car, tractor-trailer crash on I-57 in Jefferson Co., IL

Two Illinois men were injured, one seriously, after a car collided with a tractor-trailer on Interstate 57 in Jefferson County on Monday, April 23.

The crash happened around 4:40 p.m. according to state police.

A preliminary report showed that both vehicles were northbound at the 83-mile marker and the semi had come to a stop due to an earlier crash. The car's driver didn't notice the stop and the car hit the rear of the trailer without applying his car's brakes.

All lanes were closed until 5:25 p.m. in order to land a medical helicopter.

One lane was reopened. The other lane was closed due to the crash investigation until 6:25 p.m.

The driver of the car, Shawn Zimmerman, 20, of Shobonier, Ill. received major injuries and was flown to a regional hospital. The semi driver, Ryan Elliot, 32, of Franklin, Ill. received minor injuries and was taken to an area hospital by ambulance.

