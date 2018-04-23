United Express flight schedule changes at Barkley Airport

United Express will have earlier connections according to Barkley Regional Airport.

Starting April 23, the daily afternoon arrival and departure at Barkley Airport moved to its earliest time in the history of United Express service.

The flight will arrive in Paducah around 2:08 p.m., with the departure for Chicago, set for 2:38 p.m.

“We are very excited about these schedule changes,” said Airport Marketing Director Eddie Grant. “Before, you really couldn’t get anywhere beyond Chicago

until around midnight local time. But with this new schedule, you can make earlier connections to almost anywhere, even if there is a delay.”

He added that new schedule could improve the airline’s flight completion percentage, which for 2017 was 97 percent.

For more information visit flybarkley.com.

