Heartland Family campaigns for live kidney donor - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Heartland Family campaigns for live kidney donor

Written by Kelsey Anderson, Reporter
Connect
A Jackson, Missouri woman is battling kidney failure while she waits for a perfect donor match (Source: Kelsey Anderson, KFVS) A Jackson, Missouri woman is battling kidney failure while she waits for a perfect donor match (Source: Kelsey Anderson, KFVS)
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

A Jackson, Missouri woman is battling kidney failure while she waits for a perfect donor match.

Now her friends and family are doing what they can to get the word out about kidney donation.

 Nikki Bellew is 23-years-old and was on dialysis as just a baby, doctors thought she wouldn't make it.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

But her mom says, thanks to a kidney transplant at the age of 4, Nikki was able to thrive until she was 19 when her kidney failed again.

Now, they're hoping for another miracle.

"Nikki is definitely a ray of sunshine," said her mom Danielle Deweese, for three years Nikki's life has revolved around dialysis, but she keeps smiling.

It can be hard to stay so cheerful in a hospital, so her friends and family have started a balloon campaign. 

"If she's touched your life send her a balloon if she's had meaning in your life send a balloon to show that she's deserving of this and that she's got a purpose," said Deweese. 

But besides adding a touch of color, Deweese says there's another purpose to the balloons. 
    
"It gives us the opportunity to when people see these  balloons to ask because they ask the question why do you have them and it gives us a chance to share about the donor program."

Because Nikki's had a kidney transplant before she needs a living donor, that's why they want to make everyone aware of the paired kidney transplant, a program attempting to increase the availability of living-donor kidney

"So, if I was a match for anyone in the world and they were a match to Nikki then we would swap kidneys," said Deweese. 

 If you are interested in being a live kidney donor, click here for more information or call 1 (866) 678-4816.

If you want to send a balloon to Nikki, call Southeast Health or drop them by the front desk. 

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.   

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • 2 injured in two-vehicle crash in McCracken County, KY

    2 injured in two-vehicle crash in McCracken County, KY

    Sunday, May 27 2018 7:36 PM EDT2018-05-27 23:36:39 GMT
    Both drives were taken to the hospital. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Both drives were taken to the hospital. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)
    Both drives were taken to the hospital. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Both drives were taken to the hospital. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)

    Two people are injured following a two-vehicle crash on Highway 62  near Camelia, Ky at 4:45 p.m. on Sunday, May 27.

    Two people are injured following a two-vehicle crash on Highway 62  near Camelia, Ky at 4:45 p.m. on Sunday, May 27.

  • Everyday Hero: Debbie Welch

    Thursday, May 24 2018 7:37 PM EDT2018-05-24 23:37:59 GMT
    Advance school nurse Debbie Welch is May's Everyday Hero for her efforts with Team Hornets.Advance school nurse Debbie Welch is May's Everyday Hero for her efforts with Team Hornets.
    Advance school nurse Debbie Welch is May's Everyday Hero for her efforts with Team Hornets.Advance school nurse Debbie Welch is May's Everyday Hero for her efforts with Team Hornets.

    May is a month when many couples vow to love one another ‘in sickness and in health’, and this month’s Everyday Hero stands by people in her community before and after they get the devastating diagnosis of cancer. 

    May is a month when many couples vow to love one another ‘in sickness and in health’, and this month’s Everyday Hero stands by people in her community before and after they get the devastating diagnosis of cancer. 

  • Small plane crashes in Butler County, MO

    Small plane crashes in Butler County, MO

    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:47 PM EDT2018-05-27 22:47:05 GMT
    Crop Duster crash in Butler County, Mo. (Source: Missouri State Highway Patrol)Crop Duster crash in Butler County, Mo. (Source: Missouri State Highway Patrol)
    Crop Duster crash in Butler County, Mo. (Source: Missouri State Highway Patrol)Crop Duster crash in Butler County, Mo. (Source: Missouri State Highway Patrol)

    A small plane has crashed in Butler County, Mo. on Sunday, May 27. 

    A small plane has crashed in Butler County, Mo. on Sunday, May 27. 

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Man pleads no contest to 5-year-old girl's rape, sentenced to 90 days of house arrest

    Man pleads no contest to 5-year-old girl's rape, sentenced to 90 days of house arrest

    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:07 PM EDT2018-05-27 22:07:16 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:16 PM EDT2018-05-27 22:16:59 GMT

    The California businessman pleaded no contest to statutory rape of a 5-year-old girl. According to KTXL, he will not be required to register as a sex offender.

    The California businessman pleaded no contest to statutory rape of a 5-year-old girl. According to KTXL, he will not be required to register as a sex offender.

  • McDonald's customers sue over paying for cheese on burgers

    McDonald's customers sue over paying for cheese on burgers

    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:35 AM EDT2018-05-27 10:35:01 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:35 AM EDT2018-05-27 10:35:01 GMT
    The plantiffs claim McDonald's has been overcharging them because they have been paying for cheese they didn't want nor receive. (Source: Flickr)The plantiffs claim McDonald's has been overcharging them because they have been paying for cheese they didn't want nor receive. (Source: Flickr)

    The plaintiffs claim McDonald's has been "unjustly enriched" because customers have been paying for cheese they don't want.

    The plaintiffs claim McDonald's has been "unjustly enriched" because customers have been paying for cheese they don't want.

  • Water moccasin invades home, puts family into action

    Water moccasin invades home, puts family into action

    Friday, May 25 2018 2:57 PM EDT2018-05-25 18:57:52 GMT
    This water moccasin entered a family's home. (Photo courtesy Krystal King)This water moccasin entered a family's home. (Photo courtesy Krystal King)

    An unwelcome visitor was cause for some tense moments and quick action in the King household Saturday morning. Krystal King says it was about 7 a.m. when Stephen, her oldest son, came into his parents' room to notify them about the "big snake in the bathroom."

    An unwelcome visitor was cause for some tense moments and quick action in the King household Saturday morning. Krystal King says it was about 7 a.m. when Stephen, her oldest son, came into his parents' room to notify them about the "big snake in the bathroom."

    •   
Powered by Frankly