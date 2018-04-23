Shawneetown man sentence in burglary, cabin theft

A Shawneetown, Illinois man has been sentenced for a burglary and theft charge.

According to Gallatin County Court, Austin C. Perrone, broke into a rural cabin and stole items valued at over $500.

Perrone negotiated a plea agreement and Judge Thomas Foster sentenced Perrone to six years for a count of burglary and five years for a count of theft to be served concurrently. Perrone must also serve a two-year term of parole upon his release.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Under the agreement, Perrone was also sentenced to a two-year term of felony probation for criminal damage to property, consecutively, upon his release from the Department of Corrections. Perrone was also ordered to pay fines, costs, assessments, and restitution all totaling $10,150.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.