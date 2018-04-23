64-year-old Paducah man killed in crash near Carrier Mills, IL

State police said 1 man died in the crash (Source: KFVS)

According to Illinois State Police, a 64-year-old Paducah, Kentucky man died following a crash near Carrier Mills, Illinois.

It happened at 1:01 p.m. on U.S. Route 45, three-quarters of a mile south of Carrier Mills, Illinois in Saline County.

According to the preliminary crash report from state police, the driver of a Chevy Mini Van from Paducah was headed northbound on Route 45 when he tried to pass another vehicle at a high rate of speed. The vehicle ran off the road westbound and hit a tree.

The driver died at the scene. His name is being withheld pending family notification.

ISP was assisted at the scene by Carrier Mills Fire Department, Saline County Sheriff’s Department, Saline County Coroner, Transcare Ambulance, Saline County Ambulance and Winters Towing.

