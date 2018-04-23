Marion, IL woman sentenced for 2016 Circle K robbery

A Marion, Illinois woman has been sentenced after pleading guilty to stealing money and cigarettes from a convenience store in 2016.

According to the Williamson County State's Attorney's Office, Callie J. Buchanan, 27, pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery after robbing the Circle K of $77 and two cartons of cigarettes while indicating she had a weapon. She was sentenced to four years in the Department of Corrections.

“As serious as this case is, we are thankful there were no injuries as a result of this crime," said State’s Attorney Brandon Zanotti. "Another fine job by the Marion Police Department and Assistant State’s Attorney DeMello on gathering and presenting the facts in this case to secure today’s plea."

The investigation was conducted by the Marion Police Department.

