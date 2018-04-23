1 facing a number of charges after shooting in Scott Co., MO

Sheriff Wes Drury confirms two males are in custody after an early morning shooting that happened on Monday, April 23. (Source: Scott Co. Sheriff's Office)

Dylan James Ray Nobles was picked up by Cape Girardeau police near the intersection of William Street and Silver Springs in a wanted Dodge Journey, according to Sgt. Rick Schmidt with Cape Girardeau Police. He was taken into custody without incident.

According to the sheriff, law enforcement had made contact with the other male, Ronald Langley of the Sikeston area. The sheriff said he is in custody. It's not clear right now if he is facing any charges.

According to court records, Dylan Nobles is accused in a probable cause statement of first degree assault, robbery, unlawful use of a weapon, armed criminal action, stealing and tampering with a motor vehicle.

Around 3:48 a.m., a male walking on Hwy. HH with a gunshot wound was reported. The victim, Matthew Williams of Sikeston, said he had been shot a number of times while at a home in Scott County on County Road 472. After the shooting, the suspects left in Williams' vehicle.

A detective with the sheriff's office said there was probable cause to show Nobles threatened Williams with a gun. Williams was in his vehicle driving and when he got out, Nobles allegedly fired two rounds from a small caliber gun hitting Williams.

While investigating, deputies found three shell casings and what appeared to be blood under the carport of the residence on County Road 472.

Williams was taken to an area hospital for treatment and later taken to a regional hospital in critical condition.

Video evidence of Nobles leaving Williams' vehicle at 8 a.m. was obtained from a gas station in Sikeston.

