One arrested after stabbing in Princeton, Ky. (Source: Raycom Media)

Kentucky State Police (KSP) responded to a report of a stabbing in Princeton, Ky.

According to KSP, Caldwell County Medical Center notified KSP about the stabbing on April 22 at 12:21 a.m.

Trooper Joseph Bartolotti responded and investigated the report. Trooper Bartolotti discovered that Jesse Adams, 24, and Johnny Grace, 20, both of Princeton, Ky. were at a mutual friend's house a fight occurred, result in Adams stabbing Grace in the chest with a knife.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Grace was treated at the Caldwell County Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries.

An arrest warrant was obtained for Adams and on April 23 Adams turned himself in to Trooper Bartolotti.

Adams was taken to the Caldwell County Jail and charged with first-degree assault.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.