Enrollment Management Leader to Join SIU Carbondale

Southern Illinois University Carbondale will be welcoming a new associate chancellor for enrollment management.

According to SIUC, Jennifer DeHaemers, former associate vice chancellor for student affairs and enrollment management at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, will join Southern Illinois University Carbondale as associate chancellor for enrollment management.

She will begin on May 14.

DeHaemers' appointment, announced by SIU Chancellor Carlo Montemagno, follows a nation-wide search.

It fills a role that had been vacant since 2014 and had not been filled on a full-time basis since 2011.

Right now there are only around 14,500 students attending SIUC. That's lower than the student population at the school in 1975 when over 21,000 students were enrolled. The peak of SIUC enrollment was in 1991 when there were almost 25,000 students on campus.

Many students say they've noticed the decline in the classrooms over the years and are excited about the idea of someone coming in to fix the enrollment problem.

"It all depends on what class you're in. Early on, you go into a class and there are 30 kids. Later on that semester there will be 18," said junior student, Melissa Milstead.

"The campus is really big and I think it'll be nice to have more people coming to SIU just so there's more people to get to know," said sophomore student, Alyssa Wiemer.

While many students have voiced their opinions on the Chancellor's actions since taking the position with department restructuring in a negative way, some say they like this one.

"Montemagno has definitely been a controversial Chancellor, so I think finding someone who's going to improve enrollment is a good choice for him," said freshman, Danny Connolly.

