Gov. Rauner visits tire headquarters in Germany

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
IL Gov. Bruce Rauner visited the world headquarters of Continental Tire in Hanover, Germany on Monday. (Source: Office of Gov. Bruce Rauner) IL Gov. Bruce Rauner visited the world headquarters of Continental Tire in Hanover, Germany on Monday. (Source: Office of Gov. Bruce Rauner)
Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner visited the world headquarters of Continental Tire in Hanover, Germany on Monday, April 23.

Rauner met with company leaders and discussed support for their growing operation in Illinois.

Continental Tire is one of the largest automotive suppliers in the world and the fourth-largest tire manufacturer, and it is the state's largest private sector employer south of Peoria.

“Continental Tire has built a significant manufacturing presence in Illinois, and they are a valued investor in our economy,” Gov. Rauner said. “They are making high-quality products and providing high-quality jobs across the state. We are proud to be a part of their world-class operation and Illinois stands ready to support their continued growth and success.”

Along with Gov. Rauner's visit, Lt. Gov. Evelyn Sanguinetti met with company officials at the Continental Tire the Americas plant on Monday in Mount Vernon, Illinois to discuss the importance of foreign direct investment and international trade.

According to a press release from the governor's office, CTA employs 3,500 people in Mt. Vernon, as well as an additional 400 in Deer Park in suburban Chicago. The company recently added capacity for retread rubber production at its Mount Vernon facility, which will expedite delivery times of ContiTread premium retread products to North American customers.

